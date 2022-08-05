Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton forward Che Adams was among the scorers as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side won 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Oliver Skipp is out with a hairline fracture in his heel, while Yves Bissouma has a minor hamstring strain and will be assessed.

New signing Richarlison serves the final match of a two-game ban after throwing a flare into the stand during Everton's win over Chelsea last season.

Southampton wingers Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott are both sidelined with respective knee and fitness issues.

Full-back Tino Livramento is the only long-term absentee.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to hand debuts to a number of players, including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and attacking midfielder Joe Aribo.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

There is a lot of excitement around Tottenham, but then it is the same at the start of every season.

In contrast to what is expected from Spurs, a lot of people seem to be predicting Southampton will get relegated. But Saints seem to get written off every season and then prove people wrong.

I'm going for the old Kane and Son one-two to get the job done for Spurs again.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v football commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the fourth time Tottenham have begun a league campaign against Southampton, with Spurs winning two and drawing the other.

The Saints have found the net in each of the last 15 games against Spurs in all competitions.

Southampton were 3-2 winners in this fixture last season and are seeking successive away league victories at Tottenham for the first time since 1971.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won their opening league match in four of the past five seasons (L1).

Tottenham will play a Premier League home game at 3pm on a Saturday for the first time in 973 days since they beat Burnley 5-0 in December 2019. It's also the first time they've kicked off a league campaign at this time since a goalless draw with Aston Villa in 2001.

Harry Kane has failed to score in seven of his eight opening-day appearances in the Premier League, the exception being a brace versus Aston Villa in 2019-20.

However, Kane has 11 goals in 14 games against Southampton.

Southampton

Southampton have started their Premier League campaign with a defeat in all three seasons under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints last won on the opening day nine years ago, a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion in August 2013.

They've won just once in their past 12 league games (D2, L9) and ended the season with four straight defeats.

Southampton have won two of their last three league games in London (L1), having mustered just two victories in their 19 previous visits to the capital (D6, L11).

James Ward-Prowse scored nine of his 10 Premier League goals away from home last season - only Mohamed Salah managed more goals on the road last term with 11.

