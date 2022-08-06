Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joringho has scored 20 goals for Chelsea, with 18 coming from the penalty spot - that is the highest percentage in Premier League history for anyone to have scored more than 10 goals

Chelsea opened the Premier League season with victory over Everton as Jorginho's penalty decided a scrappy contest at Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel introduced summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling from the start but it was one of Chelsea's established stars who settled affairs when Jorginho rolled a composed penalty past Jordan Pickford in first-half stoppage time following Abdoulaye Doucoure's foul on Ben Chilwell.

Everton, without a recognised striker following the sale of Richarlison and injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, battled gamely but were woefully short of quality and threat in attack.

Manager Frank Lampard's cause was not helped by a serious early injury to defender Ben Godfrey, who was taken off on a stretcher following a challenge on Kai Havertz, with Yerry Mina another casualty in the second half.

Chelsea survived in relative comfort and were able to give a debut to new signing Marc Cucurella, the defender signed from Brighton in a deal that could eventually by worth £62m, as they made it a winning start.

Chelsea grind out opening win

Chelsea never needed to touch the heights to beat Everton but manager Tuchel will still be delighted to simply start the season with a win after a turbulent summer.

Raheem Sterling showed in flashes what he will bring while powerhouse defender Koulibaly was able to ease his way into the Premier League against the blunt instrument that was Everton's attack.

Chelsea did not cause Everton too many serious problems but this game was effectively over as a contest because the visiting defence had too much know-how and the home team lacked nous.

Cucurella's debut was only notable for a yellow card after he kicked the ball away in the dying moments as Chelsea ran down the clock against an increasingly frustrated Everton.

Chelsea will be looking to bring in more new faces before the close of the transfer window and have been linked with a succession of names - even though this still represents a very strong squad.

It is all about the result on the opening day and achieving it by whatever means possible, a mission which Chelsea accomplished with plenty to spare.

Everton a striker light

Everton were not short on effort or endeavour in this Premier League opener but looked exactly what they are as they started the season with defeat - namely a team without a recognised striker.

They made themselves hostages to fortune with their failure to replace Richarlison after his £60m move to Tottenham and paid the price when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury sustained in training days before the campaign started.

It was a flaw brutally exposed as boss Lampard was forced to hand Anthony Gordon the thankless task of an unaccustomed role up front, predictably struggling against the experience of Chelsea's summer signing Koulibaly and Thiago Silva.

Lampard must address this as a matter of urgency while also concentrating on bringing in other new faces.

Lille's £33m midfield man Amadou Onana arrived in the directors' box to warm applause in the first half before the completion of his move while talks are ongoing to complete a return to Goodison Park for Paris St-Germain's Idrissa Gueye.

The pursuit of Wolves defender Conor Coady may intensify after those injuries to Godfrey and Mina - but the need for a striker was obvious with every minute that passed in this disappointing defeat.

Player of the match Koulibaly Kalidou Koulibaly with an average of 7.11 Everton Everton Everton

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Everton Avg Squad number 3 Player name Patterson Average rating 5.61 Squad number 10 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.27 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 5.14 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.14 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 5.09 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.07 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.89 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.89 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 4.78 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 4.71 Squad number 20 Player name Alli Average rating 4.68 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.68 Squad number 29 Player name Rúben Vinagre Average rating 4.64 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.62 Chelsea Avg Squad number 26 Player name Koulibaly Average rating 7.11 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 7.06 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 7.03 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 7.01 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 6.86 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.64 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 6.62 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 6.49 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.46 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 6.41 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 6.38 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 6.29 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 6.28 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 6.25 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.20 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 6.10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 5-4-1 1 Pickford 3 Patterson 22 Godfrey 13 Mina 2 Tarkowski 19 Mykolenko 11 Gray 16 Doucouré 17 Iwobi 7 McNeil 10 Gordon 1 Pickford

3 Patterson

22 Godfrey Substituted for Holgate at 18' minutes Booked at 90mins

13 Mina Booked at 45mins Substituted for Vinagre at 70' minutes

2 Tarkowski

19 Mykolenko Booked at 80mins

11 Gray

16 Doucouré

17 Iwobi

7 McNeil Substituted for Alli at 61' minutes

10 Gordon Substitutes 4 Holgate

5 Keane

6 Allan

15 Begovic

20 Alli

25 Gbamin

29 Vinagre

51 Warrington

56 Mills Chelsea Formation 3-4-3 16 Mendy 28 Azpilicueta 6 Thiago Silva 26 Koulibaly 24 James 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 21 Chilwell 19 Mount 17 Sterling 29 Havertz 16 Mendy

28 Azpilicueta

6 Thiago Silva

26 Koulibaly Substituted for Cucurella at 75' minutes Booked at 90mins

24 James Booked at 56mins

7 Kanté

5 Jorginho Substituted for Gallagher at 90+9' minutes

21 Chilwell Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 65' minutes

19 Mount Substituted for Pulisic at 65' minutes

17 Sterling

29 Havertz Substituted for Broja at 75' minutes Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

8 Kovacic

10 Pulisic

12 Loftus-Cheek

14 Chalobah

18 Broja

22 Ziyech

23 Gallagher

32 Cucurella Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 39,254 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 0, Chelsea 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 0, Chelsea 1. Post update Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross. Booking Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea). Post update Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea). Post update Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Chelsea. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but N'Golo Kanté is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Jorginho. Booking Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Armando Broja (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross. Post update Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton). Post update Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton). Post update Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea). Post update Rúben Vinagre (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward