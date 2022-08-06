Match ends, Everton 0, Chelsea 1.
Chelsea opened the Premier League season with victory over Everton as Jorginho's penalty decided a scrappy contest at Goodison Park.
Thomas Tuchel introduced summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling from the start but it was one of Chelsea's established stars who settled affairs when Jorginho rolled a composed penalty past Jordan Pickford in first-half stoppage time following Abdoulaye Doucoure's foul on Ben Chilwell.
Everton, without a recognised striker following the sale of Richarlison and injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, battled gamely but were woefully short of quality and threat in attack.
Manager Frank Lampard's cause was not helped by a serious early injury to defender Ben Godfrey, who was taken off on a stretcher following a challenge on Kai Havertz, with Yerry Mina another casualty in the second half.
Chelsea survived in relative comfort and were able to give a debut to new signing Marc Cucurella, the defender signed from Brighton in a deal that could eventually by worth £62m, as they made it a winning start.
Chelsea grind out opening win
Chelsea never needed to touch the heights to beat Everton but manager Tuchel will still be delighted to simply start the season with a win after a turbulent summer.
Raheem Sterling showed in flashes what he will bring while powerhouse defender Koulibaly was able to ease his way into the Premier League against the blunt instrument that was Everton's attack.
Chelsea did not cause Everton too many serious problems but this game was effectively over as a contest because the visiting defence had too much know-how and the home team lacked nous.
Cucurella's debut was only notable for a yellow card after he kicked the ball away in the dying moments as Chelsea ran down the clock against an increasingly frustrated Everton.
Chelsea will be looking to bring in more new faces before the close of the transfer window and have been linked with a succession of names - even though this still represents a very strong squad.
It is all about the result on the opening day and achieving it by whatever means possible, a mission which Chelsea accomplished with plenty to spare.
Everton a striker light
Everton were not short on effort or endeavour in this Premier League opener but looked exactly what they are as they started the season with defeat - namely a team without a recognised striker.
They made themselves hostages to fortune with their failure to replace Richarlison after his £60m move to Tottenham and paid the price when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury sustained in training days before the campaign started.
It was a flaw brutally exposed as boss Lampard was forced to hand Anthony Gordon the thankless task of an unaccustomed role up front, predictably struggling against the experience of Chelsea's summer signing Koulibaly and Thiago Silva.
Lampard must address this as a matter of urgency while also concentrating on bringing in other new faces.
Lille's £33m midfield man Amadou Onana arrived in the directors' box to warm applause in the first half before the completion of his move while talks are ongoing to complete a return to Goodison Park for Paris St-Germain's Idrissa Gueye.
The pursuit of Wolves defender Conor Coady may intensify after those injuries to Godfrey and Mina - but the need for a striker was obvious with every minute that passed in this disappointing defeat.
Player of the match
KoulibalyKalidou Koulibaly
Everton
Avg
- Squad number3Player namePattersonAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number10Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number29Player nameRúben VinagreAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.62
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.10
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 3Patterson
- 22GodfreySubstituted forHolgateat 18'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13MinaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVinagreat 70'minutes
- 2Tarkowski
- 19MykolenkoBooked at 80mins
- 11Gray
- 16Doucouré
- 17Iwobi
- 7McNeilSubstituted forAlliat 61'minutes
- 10Gordon
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 15Begovic
- 20Alli
- 25Gbamin
- 29Vinagre
- 51Warrington
- 56Mills
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26KoulibalySubstituted forCucurellaat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24JamesBooked at 56mins
- 7Kanté
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forGallagherat 90+9'minutes
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 65'minutes
- 19MountSubstituted forPulisicat 65'minutes
- 17Sterling
- 29HavertzSubstituted forBrojaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 8Kovacic
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 14Chalobah
- 18Broja
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 32Cucurella
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 39,254
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Chelsea 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.
Booking
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
Post update
Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
Post update
Dele Alli (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but N'Golo Kanté is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Jorginho.
Booking
Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Armando Broja (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
Post update
Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).
Post update
Rúben Vinagre (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
But this could turn out to be a long, frustrating season if we don’t start dominating and looking to score more once in the lead. Instead of hanging on for most of the rest of the game.
Tedious and unnecessary, given our strength on paper.
Well done Chelsea..KTBFFH..🟦🟦