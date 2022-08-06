Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first Premier League goal for Fulham at Craven Cottage since 29 January 2019, when he netted two headers in a 4-2 win against Brighton

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score one and create another as Liverpool twice came from behind to salvage a point in a chaotic game at newly promoted Fulham.

The Reds, who pushed champions Manchester City all the way in the title race last season, fell behind when Aleksandar Mitrovic got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold to head Fulham ahead after meeting a superb cross by Kenny Tete.

Luis Diaz had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0 before curling a shot against the post after Fulham had taken the lead.

In a thrilling match, substitute Nunez marked his Premier League debut by equalising with a close-range flick before Fulham restored the lead from the penalty spot after Mitrovic was fouled by Virgil van Dijk.

Mitrovic picked himself up to beat Alisson from the spot before Mohamed Salah equalised from close range after a pass by Nunez, a £64m signing from Benfica.

Jordan Henderson went close to winning it at the end when he hit the bar in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Fulham give Reds a real scare

Fulham deserved something more - Silva

Fulham's previous Premier League win was against Liverpool on 7 March 2021 but, on that occasion, it was not enough to save them from relegation.

On a gorgeous day in west London, they showed they are up for the challenge after giving Jurgen Klopp's side a real scare.

Their aim this season is to establish themselves in esteemed company and, while there is a long road ahead, this was a highly encouraging start.

Last season's champions of the Championship were certainly not intimidated as they took the game to the Reds, the lively Mitrovic signalling his intention by firing wide with 50 seconds on the clock after darting into the box.

Marco Silva's side were well organised and played with confidence as they continued to create chances.

They went close to going 2-0 ahead when Neeskens Kebano hit the post while new signings Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira added creativity to the side.

It took Fulham until the fifth game to register a point the last time they started a Premier League season in 2020-21.

They are up and running after one game this time thanks to a dynamic performance from Mitrovic.

Thiago injury adds to Klopp's worries

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says result was only positive

This is the fourth straight season the Reds have opened a Premier League campaign against a promoted side, but it was anything but a straightforward start for Klopp's side.

With Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate either ill or injured, Liverpool's bench included a 20-year-old, one 19-year-old and 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.

Fortunately, it also included Nunez.

For the second successive weekend he came off the bench to make a valuable contribution as he followed up his performance in the Community Shield win over Manchester City with another goal.

He produced a clever flick to make it 1-1 before the Uruguay forward was involved in Salah's equaliser to make it 2-2.

A concern for Klopp will be a mounting injury list with the season barely under way.

The loss of Thiago Alcantara to a suspected hamstring injury early in the second half will add to Liverpool's worries, and it remains to be seen whether they will turn to the transfer market to ease the problem before the 1 September deadline.

Player of the match Mitrovic Aleksandar Mitrovic with an average of 8.32 Fulham Fulham Fulham

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Fulham Avg Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 8.32 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 7.23 Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 7.17 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 7.14 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 6.89 Squad number 2 Player name Tete Average rating 6.88 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 6.87 Squad number 4 Player name Tosin Average rating 6.82 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 6.80 Squad number 7 Player name Kebano Average rating 6.71 Squad number 5 Player name Duffy Average rating 6.65 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 6.57 Squad number 11 Player name Solomon Average rating 6.55 Squad number 1 Player name Rodák Average rating 6.55 Liverpool Avg Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 6.82 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 6.17 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 5.64 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 5.58 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 5.55 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 5.40 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 5.34 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 5.28 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 5.20 Squad number 28 Player name Fábio Carvalho Average rating 5.14 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 5.05 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 5.04 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 4.88 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 4.84 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 4.74

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Rodák 2 Tete 4 Tosin 13 Ream 33 Robinson 6 Reed 26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves 7 Kebano 18 Pereira 14 De Cordova-Reid 9 Mitrovic 1 Rodák

2 Tete Booked at 17mins

4 Tosin

13 Ream

33 Robinson

6 Reed

26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves

7 Kebano Substituted for Solomon at 66' minutes

18 Pereira Substituted for Cairney at 89' minutes

14 De Cordova-Reid Booked at 90mins Substituted for Duffy at 90+4' minutes

9 Mitrovic Substitutes 5 Duffy

10 Cairney

11 Solomon

17 Leno

19 Muniz Carvalho

27 Mbabu

35 Francois

38 Harris

65 Stansfield Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 9 Firmino 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho Substituted for Milner at 59' minutes

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Elliott at 51' minutes

11 Salah

9 Firmino Substituted for Núñez at 51' minutes

23 Díaz Substituted for Freitas Gouveia Carvalho at 78' minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

13 Adrián

19 Elliott

27 Núñez

28 Freitas Gouveia Carvalho

43 Bajcetic

72 van den Berg

88 Chambers Referee: Andy Madley Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Fulham 2, Liverpool 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Liverpool 2. Post update Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Shane Duffy replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Booking Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) is shown the yellow card. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside. Post update Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool). Post update Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). Post update Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham). Post update Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool). Post update Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Fulham 2, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darwin Núñez. Post update Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Harrison Reed. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Luis Díaz. Post update Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward