Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score one and create another as Liverpool twice came from behind to salvage a point in a chaotic game at newly promoted Fulham.
The Reds, who pushed champions Manchester City all the way in the title race last season, fell behind when Aleksandar Mitrovic got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold to head Fulham ahead after meeting a superb cross by Kenny Tete.
Luis Diaz had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0 before curling a shot against the post after Fulham had taken the lead.
In a thrilling match, substitute Nunez marked his Premier League debut by equalising with a close-range flick before Fulham restored the lead from the penalty spot after Mitrovic was fouled by Virgil van Dijk.
Mitrovic picked himself up to beat Alisson from the spot before Mohamed Salah equalised from close range after a pass by Nunez, a £64m signing from Benfica.
Jordan Henderson went close to winning it at the end when he hit the bar in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Fulham give Reds a real scare
Fulham's previous Premier League win was against Liverpool on 7 March 2021 but, on that occasion, it was not enough to save them from relegation.
On a gorgeous day in west London, they showed they are up for the challenge after giving Jurgen Klopp's side a real scare.
Their aim this season is to establish themselves in esteemed company and, while there is a long road ahead, this was a highly encouraging start.
Last season's champions of the Championship were certainly not intimidated as they took the game to the Reds, the lively Mitrovic signalling his intention by firing wide with 50 seconds on the clock after darting into the box.
Marco Silva's side were well organised and played with confidence as they continued to create chances.
They went close to going 2-0 ahead when Neeskens Kebano hit the post while new signings Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira added creativity to the side.
It took Fulham until the fifth game to register a point the last time they started a Premier League season in 2020-21.
They are up and running after one game this time thanks to a dynamic performance from Mitrovic.
Thiago injury adds to Klopp's worries
This is the fourth straight season the Reds have opened a Premier League campaign against a promoted side, but it was anything but a straightforward start for Klopp's side.
With Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate either ill or injured, Liverpool's bench included a 20-year-old, one 19-year-old and 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.
Fortunately, it also included Nunez.
For the second successive weekend he came off the bench to make a valuable contribution as he followed up his performance in the Community Shield win over Manchester City with another goal.
He produced a clever flick to make it 1-1 before the Uruguay forward was involved in Salah's equaliser to make it 2-2.
A concern for Klopp will be a mounting injury list with the season barely under way.
The loss of Thiago Alcantara to a suspected hamstring injury early in the second half will add to Liverpool's worries, and it remains to be seen whether they will turn to the transfer market to ease the problem before the 1 September deadline.
Player of the match
MitrovicAleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number5Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number1Player nameRodákAverage rating
6.55
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
4.74
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2TeteBooked at 17mins
- 4Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 7KebanoSubstituted forSolomonat 66'minutes
- 18PereiraSubstituted forCairneyat 89'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 90minsSubstituted forDuffyat 90+4'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 5Duffy
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 17Leno
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 27Mbabu
- 35Francois
- 38Harris
- 65Stansfield
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forMilnerat 59'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forElliottat 51'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9FirminoSubstituted forNúñezat 51'minutes
- 23DíazSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 13Adrián
- 19Elliott
- 27Núñez
- 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
- 43Bajcetic
- 72van den Berg
- 88Chambers
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Shane Duffy replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Booking
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).
Post update
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).
Post update
Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).
Post update
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Liverpool 2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Luis Díaz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.
