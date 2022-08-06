Colak & Morelos score as Rangers beat Kilmarnock

Match ends, Rangers 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Alfredo Morelos marked his Rangers return with a goal as the Ibrox side warmed up for their Champions League decider by beating Kilmarnock.
Antonio Colak struck his first Rangers goal early in the second half as the hosts pierced Killie's resistance.
Colak then made way for Morelos, who returned after a five-month injury absence and netted from close range.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Union Saint Gilloise next.
Rangers make it two wins out of two in the Scottish Premiership, while Kilmarnock are still looking for their first league victory since winning promotion.
Rangers came out determined to improve upon Tuesday's defeat in Belgium and dominated possession and territory.
Malik Tillman burst through in the inside right channel only to have his shot blocked.
Tom Lawrence almost gave the hosts the lead with a dipping volley that rattled the crossbar in between long-range efforts of Scott Wright that goalkeeper Sam Walker dealt with.
For Killie, Ash Taylor was afforded a rare sight of goal at a Fraser Murray free-kick but headed off target.
They took encouragement from that into the second half and Murray squared for Rory McKenzie to flick the ball over.
The breakthrough arrived on 51 minutes when Colak found Lawrence then received the return to slide a shot across the bows of Walker into the net.
And Morelos was on hand when fellow substitute Rabbi Matondo's low ball across made it all the way to back post awaiting a finish.
Man of the match - Tom Lawrence
Improved Rangers made to wait
Going forward, there was an energy and intent to the home side's play that had been lacking in recent performances.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side still look like a team getting to know one another with summer signings Tillman, Lawrence, Colak and Ridvan Yilmaz doing the running but not always spotting the pass or getting away a shot in time.
Rangers will need to show more ruthlessness in the final third if they are to peg back Union SG.
Kilmarnock were well drilled and organised, as would be expected from a Derek McInnes side. Particularly effective was their doubling up approach in full-back areas, which snuffed out a lot of dangerous moments.
In attack, Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw could not isolate either Connor Goldson or James Sands and rarely threatened Jon McLaughlin's goal in the second half, Daniel Armstrong and Alan Power having efforts deflected off target.
What's next?
Rangers host Union Saint Gilloise in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round second leg, seeking to overturn a 2-0 deficit and host St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership next Saturday. Kilmarnock host Celtic in the league next Sunday.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number11Player nameLawrenceAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
6.65
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
6.18
Kilmarnock
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number3Player nameDorsettAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number28Player nameLaffertyAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number9Player nameShawAverage rating
5.85
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number21Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
5.00
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 19Sands
- 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 63'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 11Lawrence
- 10Davis
- 23WrightSubstituted forMatondoat 63'minutes
- 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 64'minutes
- 71TillmanSubstituted forArfieldat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 8Jack
- 17Matondo
- 18Kamara
- 20Morelos
- 26Davies
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 43King
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-4-3
- 20Walker
- 5TaylorBooked at 14mins
- 3Dorsett
- 19Wright
- 25Alebiosu
- 4PowerSubstituted forMcInroyat 84'minutes
- 22DonnellyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPolworthat 60'minutes
- 15MurrayBooked at 85mins
- 7McKenzieBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCameronat 84'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 28LaffertySubstituted forArmstrongat 75'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 11Armstrong
- 12Hodson
- 14Sanders
- 17Lyons
- 18Waters
- 21McInroy
- 27Cameron
- 31Polworth
- 50Woods
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 49,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Rangers).
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 2, Kilmarnock 0. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Booking
Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock).
Booking
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Rory McKenzie.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy replaces Alan Power.
Booking
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Liam Polworth tries a through ball, but Fraser Murray is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alan Power (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.