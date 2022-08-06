Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Colak & Morelos score as Rangers beat Kilmarnock

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Antonio Colak scores
Antonio Colak scored his first Rangers goal in the 51st minute

Alfredo Morelos marked his Rangers return with a goal as the Ibrox side warmed up for their Champions League decider by beating Kilmarnock.

Antonio Colak struck his first Rangers goal early in the second half as the hosts pierced Killie's resistance.

Colak then made way for Morelos, who returned after a five-month injury absence and netted from close range.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Union Saint Gilloise next.

Rangers make it two wins out of two in the Scottish Premiership, while Kilmarnock are still looking for their first league victory since winning promotion.

Rangers came out determined to improve upon Tuesday's defeat in Belgium and dominated possession and territory.

Malik Tillman burst through in the inside right channel only to have his shot blocked.

Tom Lawrence almost gave the hosts the lead with a dipping volley that rattled the crossbar in between long-range efforts of Scott Wright that goalkeeper Sam Walker dealt with.

For Killie, Ash Taylor was afforded a rare sight of goal at a Fraser Murray free-kick but headed off target.

They took encouragement from that into the second half and Murray squared for Rory McKenzie to flick the ball over.

The breakthrough arrived on 51 minutes when Colak found Lawrence then received the return to slide a shot across the bows of Walker into the net.

And Morelos was on hand when fellow substitute Rabbi Matondo's low ball across made it all the way to back post awaiting a finish.

Man of the match - Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence evades a tackle for Rangers against Kilmarnock
The attempts did not always come off for Lawrence but he was always a willing participant and provided an assist

Improved Rangers made to wait

Going forward, there was an energy and intent to the home side's play that had been lacking in recent performances.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side still look like a team getting to know one another with summer signings Tillman, Lawrence, Colak and Ridvan Yilmaz doing the running but not always spotting the pass or getting away a shot in time.

Rangers will need to show more ruthlessness in the final third if they are to peg back Union SG.

Kilmarnock were well drilled and organised, as would be expected from a Derek McInnes side. Particularly effective was their doubling up approach in full-back areas, which snuffed out a lot of dangerous moments.

In attack, Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw could not isolate either Connor Goldson or James Sands and rarely threatened Jon McLaughlin's goal in the second half, Daniel Armstrong and Alan Power having efforts deflected off target.

What's next?

Rangers host Union Saint Gilloise in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round second leg, seeking to overturn a 2-0 deficit and host St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership next Saturday. Kilmarnock host Celtic in the league next Sunday.

Rangers

Starting XI

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 19Sands
  • 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 63'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 11Lawrence
  • 10Davis
  • 23WrightSubstituted forMatondoat 63'minutes
  • 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 64'minutes
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forArfieldat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 8Jack
  • 17Matondo
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 43King

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Walker
  • 5TaylorBooked at 14mins
  • 3Dorsett
  • 19Wright
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 4PowerSubstituted forMcInroyat 84'minutes
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPolworthat 60'minutes
  • 15MurrayBooked at 85mins
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCameronat 84'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forArmstrongat 75'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Hodson
  • 14Sanders
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 21McInroy
  • 27Cameron
  • 31Polworth
  • 50Woods
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
49,600

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lawrence (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 2, Kilmarnock 0. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

  6. Booking

    Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock).

  9. Booking

    Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Rory McKenzie.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy replaces Alan Power.

  14. Booking

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Liam Polworth tries a through ball, but Fraser Murray is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Power (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.

