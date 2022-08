Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski slots home to give Aberdeen the lead

Bojan Miovski's double, a screamer from debutant Leighton Clarkson and a dinked Luis Lopes finish gave Aberdeen their first Scottish Premiership win of the season as they eased to victory over 10-man St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Former Dons defender Declan Gallagher's return to the north east was shortlived as he was sent off for a double booking after 23 minutes.

His second yellow came for a deliberate handball in the box, with Miovski tucking in the penalty before a poacher's finish doubled his tally.

The pick of the bunch was from Clarkson, a first-half substitute, who struck an arrowed effort into the top corner just before the break.

St Mirren got one back when Jonah Ayunga scored from the spot, but Lopes sealed the win with a cute lob as Aberdeen broke up the pitch.

