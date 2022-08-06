Match ends, Ross County 1, Celtic 3.
Moritz Jenz rescued Celtic with a late goal on his debut as the Scottish Premiership champions rallied to overcome impressive Ross County.
Kyogo Furuhashi rewarded the visitors' heavy pressure when he converted Jota's cutback shortly after the interval.
But Alex Iacovitti thundered in a header to equalise and Joe Hart superbly denied County's Owura Edwards.
Jenz glanced home in the 84th minute and Liel Abada added an excellent third in injury time.
For all their 83% possession in the first half, Celtic failed to find a breakthrough as County provided stout resistance.
Jota's attempt was diverted narrowly wide by Jack Baldwin and Daizen Maeda failed to keep a header low enough to trouble Ross Laidlaw.
Kyogo and Jota combined well on the edge of the box to set up the former for a shot that was saved well by the County goalkeeper.
As the half drew to a close, Celtic's frustration grew as Matt O'Riley had a chance blocked by an exceptional sliding challenge from Baldwin and Maeda forced Laidlaw into a reflex save.
The game burst to life within minutes of the restart as Callum McGregor played a weighted pass to Jota, who took an intelligent touch past a defender before picking out Kyogo in front of goal for a simple finish.
The goal seemed to intensify County's endeavour, as they enjoyed decent attacking possession before Iacovitti bulleted home an Edwards corner just short of the hour.
Celtic toiled in search of a second goal until centre-back Jenz glanced a header home from a terrific Jota cross to send the travelling support wild.
Intricate play on the edge of the area allowed Abada to finish off an impressive attacking move with a curling effort in injury time to guarantee all three points.
No cause for County concern
Ross County have zero points from a possible six, but they still have more than enough potential to be a surprise package this season.
An impressive attacking display on the opening weekend and a solid defensive performance this afternoon will give Malky Mackay more than enough encouragement as the season gets going.
For Celtic, what a coup Jota's signing is. The winger, who shone on loan last season before returning on a permanent deal this summer, notched three assists in another inspirational display.
A potential downside for Ange Postecoglou will be how frustrated his side were in the opening 45 minutes. 83% possession, 339 passes, 112 in the final third, yet only three shots on target.
The strength in depth of his bench, though, proved crucial with Abada making an impact after his half-time introduction.
What they said
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I was really pleased with the game-plan and that the players stuck to it. I don't think Celtic broke us down too many times.
"There's a lot to be looking positively at for us in the coming weeks."
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I'm really happy with the result and the performance. It's a difficult place to come but the players were outstanding at controlling the game and minimising their threats.
"We obviously got challenged in the second half when they scored but our response to that was excellent and we fully deserved the victory."
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2RandallBooked at 68minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 71'minutes
- 5Baldwin
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 8CallachanBooked at 12mins
- 4CancolaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forWhiteat 83'minutes
- 22TillsonBooked at 31mins
- 9SamuelSubstituted forLoturiat 45'minutes
- 24PatonSubstituted forEdwardsat 45'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forHarmonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 10Dhanda
- 11Sims
- 12Johnson
- 14Loturi
- 16Harmon
- 17Olaigbe
- 26White
- 31Eastwood
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 6JenzBooked at 64mins
- 3Taylor
- 33O'Riley
- 42McGregor
- 14TurnbullSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 73'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forMooyat 85'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Starfelt
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 13Mooy
- 16McCarthy
- 25Bernabei
- 31Siegrist
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 5,502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Celtic 3.
Post update
Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).
Post update
Ben Purrington (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Victor Loturi tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.
Booking
Liel Abada (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Celtic 3. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jota.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Victor Loturi is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Victor Loturi tries a through ball, but Ben Purrington is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Celtic 2. Moritz Jenz (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jota with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jordan White replaces David Cancola.
Post update
Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).
Post update
Ben Purrington (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Harmon (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Owura Edwards.
Post update
Hand ball by Victor Loturi (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Victor Loturi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.