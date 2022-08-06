Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wycombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Peterborough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cambridge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Derby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Portsmouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Sheff Wed
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Charlton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Accrington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Bolton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Exeter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Lincoln City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Morecambe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Shrewsbury
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|19
|Fleetwood
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|20
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|21
|Barnsley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|MK Dons
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Oxford Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Burton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective journey in North Yorkshire
Police investigate an extremely violent gang in Devon's drug economy
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.