Jules Kounde has won 11 caps for France

Barcelona have agreed to sign France centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract that includes a 1bn euro (£837m) buyout clause.

Kounde, who has 11 France caps, will join for a reported transfer fee external-link of 50m euros (£41.85m).

The 23-year-old made 133 appearances for Sevilla and won the Europa League in his first season after joining from Bordeaux in 2019.

Kounde, also wanted by Chelsea, is Barcelona's fifth summer signing.

The defender's arrival at the Nou Camp follows the Catalan club's signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for £42.6m and Brazil winger Raphinha's arrival from Leeds in a £55m move.

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen also joined manager Xavi's side on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively, while France winger Ousmane Dembele signed a contract extension.

Kounde will be officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday.