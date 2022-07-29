Last updated on .From the section Reading

Mamadou Loum spent last season playing in La Liga for Alaves against teams like Real Madrid

Reading have brought in midfielder Mamadou Loum on a season-long loan from Portuguese Champions FC Porto.

Loum moves to the Royals having been on loan last season at Alaves in Spain.

The Senegal international, 25, was part of his country's squad as they won the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

"He was a player highly coveted by a number of clubs, so for Mamadou to choose to join us is a real boost for everyone at the club," said Reading manager Paul Ince.

Loum made 32 appearances in La Liga for Alaves and scored twice, despite the club's relegation, while he will hope to be part of the Senegal squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

He is Reading's ninth signing ahead of the new season, which begins for them with a trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

