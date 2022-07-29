Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England midfielder Georgia Stanway says plenty of the men's national team have been in touch giving advice and looking for Euro 2022 final tickets.

The Lionesses face Germany on Sunday at Wembley as they bid to become the first England team to win a major trophy since the 1966 men's World Cup.

"Quite a lot of the England men have been in touch, just wishing us well and asking if they can have a ticket," said Bayern Munich's Stanway, 23.

"Sorry lads, we're all sold out!"

The men's team lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy last summer, also at Wembley.

"They've been at us, just giving us all the information they can," added Stanway. "They reached this point last year and we're just trying to make sure we can do one better.

"We've had so much support, whether it be footballers, people around the hotel and it's made how many people actually recognise us."

England's Euro 2022 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden was watched by a peak television audience of 9.3 million - the biggest of the tournament so far.

Tickets for Sunday's showpiece at Wembley - which has a 87,200 capacity - have sold out.

That will make it the most attended Euros game ever for men or women.

"Obviously you can see how many people are watching the game, how many people are enjoying it and we've got to enjoy it as well," said Stanway.

"It's a good job that I can't see any of them. My eyes are on the ball, that's where we're at now.

"We need to stop talking about how big women's football is getting and talk about how big it is.

"We're just hitting new levels every single time. Even if England aren't playing, the viewing figures are ridiculous.

"It's making sure we go out there, play with a smile on our face. The biggest thing that [boss] Sarina Wiegman has said was at the start - 'play for the little girl that wanted to be in our shoes'.

"So I'll play for the little girl who wanted to play at the start, went to training, loved it, and dreamed to be in our position."