Arsenal: Predict the starting line-up for the next Gunners match
From the section Arsenal
Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Arsenal play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...
My Arsenal line-up
Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content