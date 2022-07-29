Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Scott High made 25 appearances for Huddersfield Town during the course of last season

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old came through the Terriers' academy and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club.

During the 2020-21 season, High spent time on loan with Shrewsbury, where he made 17 appearances and scored twice.

"He is the type of character and professional our academy is set up to create," Huddersfield's head of football operations Leigh Bromby said. external-link

