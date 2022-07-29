Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Young-Coombes was named as Brentford B's player of the year last season

AFC Wimbledon have signed Brentford forward Nathan Young-Coombes on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old began his career in Crystal Palace's academy before spells with the youth teams at Chelsea and Rangers.

He joined Brentford last summer, scoring 34 goals for their under-23 team last season.

Young-Coombes made his first-team debut this May as a substitute in their Premier League match with Southampton.

"I'm over the moon to get it across the line before the first game of the season. It's rather important to show that I'm ready to play men's football," Young-Coombes said external-link .

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson added: "He is a player I have had my eye on for a long time. He's an exciting young player with huge potential who will really complement our squad.

"He brings pace and energy at the top end of the pitch and a real eye for goal."

