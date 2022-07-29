Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ian Bankier (right) was praised for bringing "great counsel and stability" to Celtic

Ian Bankier is to retire as Celtic chairman on 1 January.

The 70-year-old, who is also executive chairman of Glenkeir Whiskies Ltd, joined the board in the summer of 2011 and became chairman later that year.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond told Celtic's website: "We will ensure that we work very closely with Ian over the next few months to deliver a smooth and effective transition prior to announcing his successor."

He also praised Bankier's contribution.

"Ian has provided great counsel and stability across a sustained period of growth and success for the club," Desmond said.

Bankier said it had "been an honour and a privilege to serve the club I will always love".

"Our aim was always to deliver success on and off the pitch and, above all, to give Celtic fans a club they could be proud of," he added.