Celtic: Ian Bankier to stand down as chairman at end of 2022

Celtic chief executive Michale Nicholson and chairman Ian Bankier
Ian Bankier (right) was praised for bringing "great counsel and stability" to Celtic

Ian Bankier is to retire as Celtic chairman on 1 January.

The 70-year-old, who is also executive chairman of Glenkeir Whiskies Ltd, joined the board in the summer of 2011 and became chairman later that year.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond told Celtic's website: "We will ensure that we work very closely with Ian over the next few months to deliver a smooth and effective transition prior to announcing his successor."

He also praised Bankier's contribution.

"Ian has provided great counsel and stability across a sustained period of growth and success for the club," Desmond said.

Bankier said it had "been an honour and a privilege to serve the club I will always love".

"Our aim was always to deliver success on and off the pitch and, above all, to give Celtic fans a club they could be proud of," he added.

