Uefa Euro 2022 final: England v Germany Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday, 31 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer from 15:50. Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary, goal clips, report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app

England midfielder Jill Scott has labelled Sunday's Euro 2022 final a "defining moment" - not only for the current squad but everyone who has worn the shirt over the years.

The Lionesses face eight-time winners Germany at Wembley, aiming for a first major tournament triumph,

Scott started in England's 6-2 Euros final defeat to Germany in 2009, the year she recalls central contracts were first introduced for the women's team.

"It's like night and day," she said.

"We don't want to forget everyone who came before and wore the shirt," added midfielder Scott, who has been a key figure in the growth of the women's game in England, having earned 160 caps since her debut in August 2006.

"Even thinking about it, my voice shakes a little bit. It's one more moment to go out there and chase our dreams."

England reached the final thanks to a resounding 4-0 victory against Sweden, ranked second in the world, at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on Tuesday, while Germany beat France 2-1 on Wednesday.

Sunday's showpiece will be held at a sold-out Wembley, which will have a capacity of 87,200 and could set a new attendance record for a match in a European Championship, either male or female.

"Just where the game is at, we had maybe 15,000 at that final [in 2009] and now to have about 90,000 will just be great," added 35-year-old Scott, who recently left Manchester City after nine years at the club.

"We know that extra step on Sunday could really make a big difference. It crosses my mind 50 times a day.

"It's going to be such a difficult game, we know that. We will give them the utmost respect but we can't help but dream a little bit.

"The FA is really focused on the women's team. We got the central contracts in 2009 and from there they invested a lot of money in the WSL so I think it's been a process to get to this level.

"All the players that have gone before - this is for everybody on Sunday.

"If we get to lift the trophy on Sunday then I hope they know they have their hands on it as well."

Germany are bidding to secure a record-extending ninth European crown, but Scott insists England are in confident mood after scoring 20 goals and conceding just one on the road to the final.

"Germany are so physical, very well drilled and the way they play now is how they have been for years," she added.

"They like the battle and they have always had goalscorers. Now they have Alex Popp [who is tied with England's Beth Mead in the race for the Golden Boot on six goals].

"We will expect a tough test. it will be very difficult but we have to take a lot of confidence in the way we've played. When we cross that white line, who knows."