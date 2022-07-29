Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has had his first summer transfer window and pre-season as Rangers manager

The Scottish Premiership is Rangers' "most important competition", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Europa League finalists and Scottish Cup winners finished four points behind Premiership champions Celtic last season.

Van Bronckhorst's side travel to Livingston on Saturday at noon in the top flight's opening fixture for season 2022-23.

"Next year, we want to be champions of Scotland again," said the Dutchman.

"That's the most important competition we're in. We start all over again and we have to make sure we have a good start and that starts tomorrow against Livingston.

"We've prepared well, we are ready for the challenge we will face. It's very important to get a good start and get the three points, the first three points of the season tomorrow."

After Saturday's match, Rangers travel to Belgium for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie with Union Saint-Gilloise.

"The month of August is very important because we have the possibility to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League," added Van Bronckhorst.

"We have to take it step by step. We have to be ready again and make sure we are well prepared for each game we play in Europe and domestically as well.

"The expectation is always high."