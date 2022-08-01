Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Rangers, Union Saint-Gilloise, Hammell, Kent, Souttar
Rangers have suffered a Champions League blow as winger Ryan Kent has been was ruled out of their first-leg qualifier with Union Saint-Gilloise. (Glasgow Times)
Kent sustained an ankle injury late on in his side's 2-1 victory at Livingston on Saturday and has stayed behind in Glasgow for treatment. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers defender John Souttar has also not travelled to Belgium and will not be part of the Champions League clash. (Glasgow Times)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "could have been a lot more clinical" as they opened their Scottish Premiership defence with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. (Sun)
Postecoglou warns his players they cannot get lulled into thinking they can afford to miss chances simply because Celtic create so many. (Record)
Tom Lawrence, who made his Rangers debut in Saturday's win at Livingston, says the Ibrox side must up their game against Union SG in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sun)
Union SG defender defender Christian Burgess hopes Rangers have cost themselves Champions League progress by selling Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey. (Record)
New signing Ridvan Yilmaz trained with Rangers for the first time on Sunday, two days before the first leg of their tie with Union SG. (Express)
Former Celtic man Kris Commons believes Antonio Colak is ready to make an impact for Rangers in Champions League qualifying. (Record)
Aberdeen are not finished in the transfer market, says manager Jim Goodwin with a month to go before the summer window closes. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Goodwin says the Dons should not be judged on Sunday's performance against defending champions Celtic. (Herald - subscription required)
South Korea forward Lee Seung-woo, currently with Suwon FC, has been offered a three-year deal at Heart of Midlothian. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Defender Ash Taylor believes he is "good for six or seven goals a season" after volleying Kilmarnock's decisive leveller against Dundee United on Saturday. (Times - subscription required)
Glenn Middleton hopes his move to Dundee United can help him achieve his Scotland ambitions. (Courier - subscription required)
Owura Edwards says Ross County's performance in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Hearts was a strong start for the Dingwall side, despite the result. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Caretaker boss Stevie Hammell expects to discuss Motherwell's route forward after guiding them to victory against St Mirren but insists he has not thought about replacing Graeme Alexander. (Sun)
St Johnstone have given a trial to former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips. (Courier - subscription required)
Drey Wright is not fearing relegation with St Johnstone following Saturday's opening day loss to Hibernian and believes the Perth side are yet to click. (Courier - subscription required)