Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have suffered a Champions League blow as winger Ryan Kent has been was ruled out of their first-leg qualifier with Union Saint-Gilloise. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Kent sustained an ankle injury late on in his side's 2-1 victory at Livingston on Saturday and has stayed behind in Glasgow for treatment. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers defender John Souttar has also not travelled to Belgium and will not be part of the Champions League clash. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "could have been a lot more clinical" as they opened their Scottish Premiership defence with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou warns his players they cannot get lulled into thinking they can afford to miss chances simply because Celtic create so many. (Record) external-link

Tom Lawrence, who made his Rangers debut in Saturday's win at Livingston, says the Ibrox side must up their game against Union SG in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sun) external-link

Union SG defender defender Christian Burgess hopes Rangers have cost themselves Champions League progress by selling Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey. (Record) external-link

New signing Ridvan Yilmaz trained with Rangers for the first time on Sunday, two days before the first leg of their tie with Union SG. (Express) external-link

Former Celtic man Kris Commons believes Antonio Colak is ready to make an impact for Rangers in Champions League qualifying. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen are not finished in the transfer market, says manager Jim Goodwin with a month to go before the summer window closes. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Goodwin says the Dons should not be judged on Sunday's performance against defending champions Celtic. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

South Korea forward Lee Seung-woo, currently with Suwon FC, has been offered a three-year deal at Heart of Midlothian. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Defender Ash Taylor believes he is "good for six or seven goals a season" after volleying Kilmarnock's decisive leveller against Dundee United on Saturday. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Glenn Middleton hopes his move to Dundee United can help him achieve his Scotland ambitions. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Owura Edwards says Ross County's performance in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Hearts was a strong start for the Dingwall side, despite the result. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Caretaker boss Stevie Hammell expects to discuss Motherwell's route forward after guiding them to victory against St Mirren but insists he has not thought about replacing Graeme Alexander. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone have given a trial to former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips. (Courier - subscription required) external-link