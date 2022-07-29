Last updated on .From the section Derby

Lee Buchanan made 31 appearances for Derby last season

Derby County say they will receive "full training compensation" from Werder Bremen after the German club signed full-back Lee Buchanan.

Derby were prepared to take their case for a fee to Fifa, but said Werder "accepted" his move was not a free transfer as previously announced.

A legal loophole allowed Buchanan, 21, to get out of a contract extension previously activated by Derby.

They, however, wanted compensation for his development.

As a player aged under 24 who had been brought through the Rams' youth ranks and played first-team football for the club, Derby were entitled to a payment under Fifa regulations.

He made 75 appearances for Derby after scoring on his first-team debut at the age of 18 in 2019.

Last season he featured prominently under former manager Wayne Rooney during a fraught campaign, which the Rams mostly spent in administration and ended with relegation from the Championship.

Neither club has disclosed the amount to be paid for the England Under-21 international, but it is understood to be a six-figure sum.

While Werder signed Buchanan on 4 July, it was not until the compensation was agreed that Derby acknowledged his departure.