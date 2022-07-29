Lee Buchanan: Derby County to receive compensation fee from Werder Bremen for full-back
Derby County say they will receive "full training compensation" from Werder Bremen after the German club signed full-back Lee Buchanan.
Derby were prepared to take their case for a fee to Fifa, but said Werder "accepted" his move was not a free transfer as previously announced.
A legal loophole allowed Buchanan, 21, to get out of a contract extension previously activated by Derby.
They, however, wanted compensation for his development.
As a player aged under 24 who had been brought through the Rams' youth ranks and played first-team football for the club, Derby were entitled to a payment under Fifa regulations.
He made 75 appearances for Derby after scoring on his first-team debut at the age of 18 in 2019.
Last season he featured prominently under former manager Wayne Rooney during a fraught campaign, which the Rams mostly spent in administration and ended with relegation from the Championship.
Neither club has disclosed the amount to be paid for the England Under-21 international, but it is understood to be a six-figure sum.
While Werder signed Buchanan on 4 July, it was not until the compensation was agreed that Derby acknowledged his departure.