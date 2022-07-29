Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Jones spent six years with Coventry but injuries limited his playing time at the club

Oxford United have signed former Coventry City winger Jodi Jones on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old was released by the Sky Blues at the end of last season having joined the club in July 2016.

Jones made 96 appearances for the club during his six years and scored eight goals, however, injuries meant he has been limited to only 24 matches from the start of the 2018-2019 season.

Last season he played nine times in the Championship but never started a match.

Jones began his career with Dagenham & Redbridge's academy and made his first-team debut in 2015.

The contract with the U's includes the option of a further year and comes after Jones completed a successful pre-season training camp with the team.

"He has been so unlucky with injuries in his career. There were certainly a lot of clubs looking at him because he is a very exciting player and they could see the potential," said Oxford manager Karl Robinson external-link .

Jones added: "I've really enjoyed pre-season. It has been hard work but that is what I needed, to test myself and to get myself fit again.

"I feel good, I feel strong and I want to thank everyone here for helping me settle in and for giving me this chance to show what I can do."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.