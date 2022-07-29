Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikola Karczewska, right, was Fleury's top scorer last season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Poland international forward Nikola Karczewska from French side Fleury until 2024 with an option to extend for a further year.

The 22-year-old made 24 appearances for the Division 1 Feminine club, scoring 10 times.

"Niki is an exciting addition who will strengthen our forward line," Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner said.

Tottenham's first fixture of the new Women's Super League season is against Manchester United on 10 September.

The signing is their fifth of this summer's transfer window. They have already brought in defender Amy Turner, midfielders Ramona Petzelberger and Drew Spence, and forward Ellie Brazil.

Skinner added: "[Karczewska's] performances in France and Poland over the last two years show how capable she is in front of goal, and we are looking forward to helping her push on in the WSL. She's very determined with a great attitude."