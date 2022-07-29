Last updated on .From the section Reading

Nesta Guinness-Walker played 35 times for AFC Wimbledon last season

Reading have signed former AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old was released by the League One club at the end of last season and has been training with Reading during pre-season.

Guinness-Walker spent time at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's youth academies and joined Wimbledon in 2019.

He made 97 appearances for the club during his three-year spell and scored three goals.

"Nesta has done well during the last few weeks he has been training with us and we have identified in him the hunger to succeed, the ability to perform at this level and a desire to improve and achieve his potential," said Reading manager Paul Ince external-link .

"It's clear our squad needs strength in depth to compete with the rigours of the Championship, so he will be a welcome addition to the first team group going into a very busy first few months of the campaign."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.