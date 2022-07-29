Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Cieran Slicker has won five caps for the Scotland under-21 side

League Two club Rochdale have signed Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Cieran Slicker from Premier League champions Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was part of City's Elite Development Squad that won the Premier League 2 title last season.

"I'm ready for a new challenge. The aim for me is to play games on a bigger stage," Slicker said.

Slicker is the 10th signing made by Dale this summer and the second in two days following defender Ben Nelson.

The teenager, who came through the academy at City, is the second keeper brought in by boss Robbie Stockdale after Richard O'Donnell's arrival from Bradford in May.

"He's a quality young goalkeeper that will provide really good competition for Rich and help develop the younger goalkeepers around him as well," Stockdale told the club website. external-link

"We thank Manchester City for their help with that one. We needed two senior goalkeepers in the building, and I think that also benefits the younger ones as well, in that we can get them out on loan for men's football."

