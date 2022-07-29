Close menu

Jamie Devitt: Carlisle United re-sign midfielder on one-year deal

Carlisle

Jamie Devitt
Jamie Devitt has played 137 games for the Cumbrians

Carlisle United have re-signed midfielder Jamie Devitt on a one-year deal, following a successful trial.

The 32-year-old returned to Brunton Park in January, joining from Barrow and took his Carlisle tally to 26 goals in 137 games with seven appearances.

Devitt was invited to join pre-season training, and impressed enough to earn the new deal with Paul Simpson's side.

"Even though he isn't a captain he's a very positive presence," Simpson told the club website.external-link

"We all know what he can do when he's fully fit and involved with the team.

"He's worked hard through pre-season, and it says a lot that he spoke to me and made it clear that he had no intention of looking anywhere else."

