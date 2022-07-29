Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Uefa Euro 2022 final: England v Germany Date: Sunday, 31 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer from 15:50. Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary, goal clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England are one win away from their first major trophy in women's football - and you can watch and follow all the action from the Euro 2022 final against Germany on the BBC.

Sunday's match, which kicks off at Wembley at 17:00 BST, will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Build-up starts from 15:50 as the Lionesses bid for England's first trophy since the 1966 men's World Cup final.

Presenter Gabby Logan will be joined at Wembley by former England and Arsenal players Alex Scott and Ian Wright, and current Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall.

Jo Currie will be pitchside with ex-England international Fara Williams and former Germany team-mates Tabea Kemme and Josephine Henning, who have been travelling around the Euros in a campervan.

On commentary duties will be Robyn Cowen and former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have full match commentary from Wembley.

Emma Saunders and Juliette Ferrington will be joined by commentator Vicki Sparks and ex-England internationals Izzy Christiansen, Stephen Warnock and Karen Bardsley.

The BBC Sport website will provide build-up to the final throughout Sunday, followed by live text commentary, goal clips, highlights, a report and reaction.