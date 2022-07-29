Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Swindon Town manager Ben Garner and his players were surrounded on the pitch following the penalty shootout defeat by Port Vale

Port Vale have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their fans at the end of their League Two play-off semi-final win at home against Swindon Town on 19 May.

Fans invaded the pitch after Port Vale prevailed on penalties at Vale Park.

The Valiants, who went on to win promotion to League One, have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20, relating to the conduct of supporters.

In June, three men were arrested following the violence.

Later that month police were working on tracing 15 people as part of the investigation into incidents thought to have happened before, during and after the match.

In a statement, the FA said their case will go on to be heard by an independent regulatory commission.

Earlier this week, it was announced that pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches will receive an automatic club ban under new measures to tackle fan behaviour.

The pitch incursion at Vale Park was among a number of incidents late last season that raised concerns about safety at grounds.