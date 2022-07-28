Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title on the final day of the 2021-22 season

The BBC will show Chelsea's first game in the defence of their Women's Super League title on Sunday, 11 September.

The match against West Ham kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 12:30 BST and will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The first WSL match of the 2022-23 season will see Tottenham host Manchester United on 10 September at 12:30 BST and be shown on Sky Sports.

Manchester City's home against Arsenal at 19:00 BST on Sunday, 11 September will also be on Sky Sports.

The other games on the opening weekend of the WSL season will be streamed on the FA Player.

WSL teams to use bigger stadiums for key games

The Blues usually play at Kingsmeadow in Kingston upon Thames but manager Emma Hayes' side will be at Stamford Bridge for the game against the Hammers.

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium will be the venue for Spurs against Manchester United, while Liverpool have announced that the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday, 25 September will be at Anfield.

The only previous WSL match at Anfield, also a Merseyside derby, was in November 2019.

Manchester City will also play at Etihad Stadium for their derby against Manchester United, with the game scheduled to take place on the weekend of 10 and 11 December.

It will be the third time manager Gareth Taylor's side will have played at the venue, with the last also against local rivals United in 2019.

"Playing the derby in front of over 31,000 people back in 2019 is one of my favourite moments of my City career, without a doubt," said City captain Steph Houghton.

"The atmosphere that the fans created was just amazing and it was a day to remember for all of us who were involved.

"As much as the Academy Stadium is our home and it was just incredible to see it sold out for the derby last season, having a bigger venue such as the Etihad Stadium will hopefully allow people who missed out last time to experience our Manchester derby in all its glory."

Arsenal had already announced that should they reach the group stage of the Women's Champions League they will host those matches - and three WSL fixtures - at Emirates Stadium.