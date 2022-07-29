Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Ellis Simms made himself a Hearts hero with a cup semi-final goal against rivals Hibs

Sunderland have signed striker Ellis Simms from Premier League club Everton on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old will join Alex Neil's Black Cats on their return to the Championship, having been at Scottish Premiership side Hearts last season.

Simms scored seven goals in 21 games for the Jam Tarts, helping them qualify for the Europa League play-offs, and previously spent time at Blackpool.

"It's such a massive club and I can't wait to get started," Simms said.

"As soon as Sunderland showed an interest, I knew this this would be a great environment for me to continue my development and a great platform to show what I can do. I've played in League One and the SPL, so this is the next step for me and I feel I'm ready for the Championship."

Alex Neil added: "He will compliment Ross Stewart, but equally he will provide competition and he joins following two really good loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts."

