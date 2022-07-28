Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marcus Tavernier has been involved for Boro in pre-season, scoring against Marseille

Middlesbrough have accepted a bid from an unnamed Premier League club to sign attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier, boss Chris Wilder has confirmed.

Tavernier, who has been linked with a move to Bournemouth, has scored 18 goals in 155 games for the Teessiders since his debut in 2017.

Boro were keen to keep the 23-year-old in their bid to challenge for promotion to the top flight this season.

"The club did everything to try and keep Marcus," Wilder said. external-link

"When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.

"But as I say the club tried everything they could to keep Tav, and now we have to look forward."