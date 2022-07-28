Marcus Tavernier: Middlesbrough accept Premier League bid for midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have accepted a bid from an unnamed Premier League club to sign attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier, boss Chris Wilder has confirmed.
Tavernier, who has been linked with a move to Bournemouth, has scored 18 goals in 155 games for the Teessiders since his debut in 2017.
Boro were keen to keep the 23-year-old in their bid to challenge for promotion to the top flight this season.
"The club did everything to try and keep Marcus," Wilder said.
"When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.
"But as I say the club tried everything they could to keep Tav, and now we have to look forward."
