Glenn Morris brings a lot of experience to the Gills, having made 532 appearances during his career

Gillingham have signed goalkeeper Glenn Morris on a six-month loan deal.

The 38-year-old joins from League Two rivals Crawley Town, where he has spent the past six seasons and won the club's player of the year award four times.

It will be the second time the goalkeeper has joined the Gills following a two-season stint with the club between 2014-16.

Morris is expected to compete for a starting place after new arrival Ashley Maynard-Brewer injured his shoulder.

The 6ft (1.83m) goalkeeper started his career at Leyton Orient in 2001 and has racked up 532 appearances for five teams over his 21-year career.

Gillingham get their new League Two campaign under way on Saturday away to AFC Wimbledon.

