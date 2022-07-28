Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Cameron Brannagan had been targeted by Championship side Blackpool

Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old, who had been the subject of interest from Blackpool, made 41 league appearances for the club last season and scored 14 goals.

"It's the best news we could have on the eve of the season," manager Karl Robinson told the club website. external-link

"He has been outstanding for us. We want to keep our best players and build a team around the likes of Cameron."

Blackpool made a offer which triggered a clause in Brannagan's contract allowing him to speak to the Championship side.

But Brannagan said he was happy to stay at the Kassam Stadium.

"I was flattered to be approached," Brannagan said. "But all I kept thinking about was what we are building at Oxford and how much I owe the club and the fans.

"I want to play in the Championship but I believe I can do that here."

Brannagan was part of Liverpool's youth set-up and was sent out on loan to Fleetwood Town in 2017 before arriving at Oxford in 2018.

Oxford get their new League One campaign under way at Derby County on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.