Conor McDermott spent three years with Cliftonville before his move to Coleraine

Coleraine have signed defender Conor McDermott and forward Michael McCrudden for an undisclosed fee.

McDermott has agreed a two-year deal and joins after a three-year stint at Cliftonville.

The 24-year-old started his career at Derry City before joining the Reds on a short-term loan deal in June 2019.

That move would be made permanent in January 2020 and he helped the Reds win the County Antrim Shield, as well as appearing in European competition.

Like McDermott, McCrudden has played for Derry City and Cliftonville after initially making his mark in the Irish League with Institute.

Full details of his transfer to Coleraine will be revealed next week.

"Conor is only 24-years-old but you can see he's a really good defender," said Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney.

"He's really good going forward and can play at both right-back and centre-back.

"It gives us that bit of versatility and cover for Lyndon that we probably haven't had for quite some time.

"Ideally you want competition for places and it keeps everyone on their toes and Conor ticks a lot of boxes with his versatility.

"I think he's in good shape but he needs to get back on the pitch and get some minutes under his belt."

Coleraine have also added to their squad this summer Dean Jarvis and Lee Lynch from Larne, plus Jack O'Mahony from Glenavon and Evan McLaughlin on loan from Derry City.