James Rowberry played youth football for Bristol City and Newport County

Newport County manager James Rowberry is "excited" as he kicks off his first full season in charge of the League Two outfit.

Rowberry, appointed in October 2021, guided Newport to an 11th place finish last season

County begin the new season at Sutton United on Saturday and Rowberry is relishing the campaign.

"I cannot wait, I am excited to see all the work we have done over the last six weeks come together," he said.

"I am excited to see all our fans and excited to see where we end up."

Rowberry is in his first managerial post, having moved from a coaching role at Cardiff City following Michael Flynn's departure from Rodney Parade.

Newport finished 11th last season after fading late on, but the club have recruited eight players during the summer.

"There are no excuses, like I have not had a pre-season with them or have not been able to recruit," Rowberry added,

"Those excuses have been taken away .

"We believe we have given ourself every opportunity to be successful with what we have."

Rowberry admits Newport start the campaign with a small squad - 21 - and is seeking one more addition before the summer transfer window closes.

James Clarke has been ruled out of Saturday's opener at Sutton United with a slight hip problem.

Fellow defender Priestley Farquharson is being targeted for a return in the EFL Cup tie at Luton early next month after a long term injury.

But Rowberry is happy with his resources and is particularly pleased with being able to play five substitutes.

"I am keen to keep the squad small and condensed, so everybody is fighting for their places.

"I want competition and we have that in abundance.

"That (small squad) will test my management skills and that is good, I want that challenge.

"But the thing I have and every club has, is five subs. That is a game changer for me.

"We have five lads who are constantly pressing so we can change them, we have five changes to make, which is a massive tactical advantage in the system we play.

"I believe that helps us with what we have."