Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Ochilview Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers11002023
2Partick Thistle11003213
3Hamilton10101101
4Inverness CT10101101
5Morton10101101
6Queen's Park10101101
7Arbroath10100001
8Ayr10100001
9Dundee100123-10
10Raith Rovers100102-20
