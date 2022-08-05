Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0ArsenalArsenal2

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners get off to perfect start

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments435

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli became the first Brazilian player to score the first goal of a Premier League season

Arsenal got their campaign off to the perfect start as Mikel Arteta's side beat Crystal Palace in an entertaining 2022-23 Premier League curtain-raiser at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners maintained their impressive pre-season form with an energetic performance that was rewarded when Gabriel Martinelli nodded in a 20th-minute opener from new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko's headed assist.

It took Palace most of the first half to adapt to the visitors' tempo, but once they did Odsonne Edouard forced Aaron Ramsdale into a save after Joachim Andersen's header found him in the six-yard box.

Buoyed by a vibrant home crowd, the Eagles poured forward in search of a leveller but it was Arsenal who found the net again, Marc Guehi inadvertently heading Bukayo Saka's fierce cross into his own goal late on.

Gunners lay down a top-four marker

Between Arsenal's savvy transfer business, free-scoring pre-season form and being the focus of Amazon's latest All or Nothing series, there has been plenty to whet their fans' appetites this summer.

We may have to wait until the second series to learn whether Arteta piped Palace anthem 'Glad All Over' out during training before this one - as he did with 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before visiting Anfield last season - or whether it was the Spaniard's artwork that set the tone, but his side arrived with a relentless intensity that made Martinelli's opening goal feel inevitable.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's 'hungry' mentality in win at Palace

The 21-year-old Brazilian had earlier missed a glorious chance after Gabriel Jesus waltzed through the Palace defence, skewing wide of the far post after his compatriot's effort was blocked, but he stooped to head in from a clever corner routine.

The Gunners lost their opening three league games last season, including another Friday night opener at Brentford, and ultimately narrowly missed out on a return to Champions League football.

But they have strengthened with the acquisitions of Jesus and Zinchenko from Manchester City and both already look set to have a big impact on Arteta's young squad.

Jesus, who scored seven goals in five pre-season games, caused Palace's back four problems with his relentless work-rate as well as his talent on the ball, and he laid on a chance for Martin Odegaard that the Gunners captain might have done better with.

It was another Arsenal debutant who really impressed, with 21-year-old centre back William Saliba - who has spent most of his three years at the club out on loan, producing a fine defensive display.

The Frenchman was part of a back four that had to show resilience amid the hosts' growing threat, before Guehi's own goal following a snappy Saka break made things more comfortable.

It was a result and performance that will have pleased Arteta, who recorded his 50th league win as Gunners boss, while simultaneously giving Arsenal's top-four rivals a glimpse of what they are up against this term.

Palace fail to turn pressure into points

Missed chances cost Palace - Patrick Vieira

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was concerned this game had arrived too early after a disrupted pre-season that saw some of his squad not being able to travel to Singapore and Australia, some players remaining on the treatment table, and the Frenchman still hoping to make more transfer additions.

He also said he was happy with the business the Eagles have done so far this window, although only Cheick Doucoure started after arriving from Lens, and Palace struggled to deal with an irrepressible Arsenal early on.

The hosts, who took four points off Arsenal last season, did improve and Ramsdale's save from Edouard's header before the break was followed after half-time when the goalkeeper also denied Eberechi Eze following Wilfried Zaha's pass in what kick-started a dominant spell for the Eagles.

Palace, who are looking to improve on their 12th-placed finish last season, were unable to capitalise on that pressure and were instead caught out on the break, but Vieira will want to wait until the end of the transfer window before giving a real assessment of where his side are.

Player of the match

SalibaWilliam Saliba

with an average of 8.28

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.24

  4. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.13

  7. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.10

  8. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.08

  9. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.96

  10. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    4.95

  11. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    4.95

  12. Squad number23Player nameEbiowei
    Average rating

    4.84

  13. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    4.74

  14. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    4.62

  15. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.55

Arsenal

  1. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    8.28

  2. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.84

  3. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.77

  4. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.65

  5. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.52

  7. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.36

  8. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.28

  9. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.15

  10. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.86

  12. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.85

  13. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.82

  14. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    6.38

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneBooked at 64mins
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 28DoucouréSubstituted forMilivojevicat 75'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forHughesat 86'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10EzeSubstituted forEbioweiat 86'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 26Richards
  • 44Riedewald
  • 48Plange

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteBooked at 60mins
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 83'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaBooked at 44mins
  • 7Saka
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 90+3'minutes
  • 11Martinelli
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 24Nelson
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
25,286

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).

  4. Post update

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Malcolm Ebiowei replaces Eberechi Eze.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  10. Goal!

    Own Goal by Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

  12. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.

  19. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

Comments

436 comments

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:54

    Boy, Palace threw everything at Arsenal in the final stages but Arsenal held strong for a solid 3 points against a very tricky side. Arsenal off to the start that they wanted.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:00

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      And finally a goal from a setpiece

  • Comment posted by Lagavulin 16, today at 21:54

    Great start for the Gunners!
    A young talented squad with a vey good blend of players.

    Saliba finally, Zinchenko , and yes, sweet Jesus - welcome to Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:59

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Saliba looks like a Van Dijk in the making. Early days i know

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:56

    First off credit to Palace, Vieira has done brilliantly there and you can see how hard it is for teams to get results there.

    On Arsenal, some nervous moments and did retreat a few times but we had a bit better quality in the final third.

    Jesus looks brilliant.

    I can't believe Saliba is 21 the guy looks immense at the back.

    • Reply posted by popeye, today at 22:39

      popeye replied:
      Yes even better than another French international cb konate and he is a good player. Mind you kounde is good too. France sure are producing good cb's at the moment.

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 21:58

    Jesus, Zinchenko and Saliba were outstanding today.

    • Reply posted by Axemad, today at 22:06

      Axemad replied:
      It was Palace…..

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 21:54

    That was a great result for Arsenal.

    Last season they would have capitulated under that pressure.

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 22:09

      Kev replied:
      They lost to promoted Brentford first game, last season.

  • Comment posted by DavidG, today at 21:57

    Some similarities to last season - brilliant first 20 minutes, then bullied for long periods by Palace. The big difference was the resilience which we often haven’t shown. Great start by Saliba - and maybe a new stronger Arsenal for 2022-3.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:19

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Saliba could be a rock, one of so many great French defensive prospects at the moment! Interested to see how he performs in the bigger games under pressure

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 22:03

    Saliba- MOTM by a country mile. Absolute beast and rock in defence. Where are the deluded naysayers about Saliba before he joined up during pre season.

    Palace is a hard hard place to go to and win and I believe most top 6 teams will struggle and possibly drop points there
    Great and very important victory for Arsenal. 1st game, 3 points, 2 goals, clean sheet, you can't ask for anything more.

    • Reply posted by Robbieexbanker, today at 22:42

      Robbieexbanker replied:
      What...27 fouls - 1 every 3 minutes. Disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 21:57

    Well done lads and great start to the season. Tricky 2nd half but good to break this night time away game duck in the first game. Very impressed with Saliba.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He has improved so much since he was on loan last season

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:54

    Arsenal in same position in match 1 of this season as in match 1 of last season, playing away on a Friday night, against a London team, with the game even ending in the same score. Thankfully for Arsenal and their fans the key difference this time around was that the score line was in their favour.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:05

      Sport Report replied:
      This time they didn't make the basic mistake of scoring fewer goals than their opponents. You can't do that at this level and expect to win.

  • Comment posted by Ed80, today at 21:55

    Watched the game alone. Thought Saliba was a class above everyone else. Glad Sky agree with me :-)

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:03

      Sport Report replied:
      A number of other people watched the game too

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 21:55

    Arsenal are 3 points better off than at this stage last season - nice 3 pts.
    Saliba looks like he’s going to be helpful.

    Zaha is a small cat.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:22

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Zaha won't be looking forward to playing West Ham then

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 21:55

    Saliba played really well

  • Comment posted by Gunner2Grave, today at 22:03

    21 year old Saliba worth 150 million!

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:05

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Well if Harry is worth £85 mill , probably worth more 😅🤣

  • Comment posted by metaldamo, today at 22:03

    Some things of note:

    Refereeing was good
    Arsenal fans were very vocal and outvoiced the palace fans
    Wilfred Zaha whines like a baby to referees more than any footballer alive....yes even Arjen Robben
    Welcome back Premier League!!

    • Reply posted by Quincy Okereke, today at 22:09

      Quincy Okereke replied:
      Oh no but he doesn't.. which galaxy are you from mate? Shameful you didn't mention the one guy in fact Zaha doesn't even make a honorable mention that award for whining lives with Bruno Penandez

  • Comment posted by aprilprincess, today at 22:00

    Saliba and Zinchenko - quality
    I like it much more than last season ;)

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:55

    Saliba looks quality and at times Jesus looked a cut above what we had last year. Ben white looked a red card waiting to happen. But 3 pts makes me a relieved, happy Goon!

    • Reply posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 21:59

      Titter Ye Not replied:
      Ben White just confirme4d he is not a RB

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 21:57

    Good to start with a win, Jesus looked sharp and Saliba looks like a beast.

    Surprised Arteta didn't make a change at right back, White did OK against Zaha but playing him after getting a yellow was a big ask, and he wasn't getting much help.

    • Reply posted by Poshisi, today at 22:29

      Poshisi replied:
      Exactly. I thought he would have replaced him with Cedric. Even Xhaka on a yellow worried the shit out of me. Elneny should have replaced him. Glad it worked out in the end. On we match

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 22:02

    It is quite scary how not only skilled and physical but also how MATURE Saliba is at his age. It’s beautiful to see. I’ve been following Arsenal since I was a kid (around 2006) and I can’t remember a defender I had this much excitement about in that time.