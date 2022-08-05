Last updated on .From the section Championship

Przemyslaw Placheta's goal was only his second in English football

Goals from Scott Hogan and Przemyslaw Placheta gave Birmingham their first win under new boss John Eustace and continued Huddersfield's poor start to the season.

Striker Hogan put the hosts ahead after five minutes with a superb diving header from Juninho Bacuna's cross.

And Polish winger Placheta scored just before the interval - his first goal since arriving on loan from Norwich last month.

Danny Ward pulled one back in the second half but the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

Huddersfield, beaten by Nottingham Forest in last season's Championship play-off final, have now lost both their games under new boss Danny Schofield, who took charge after Carlos Corberan resigned in July.

It has been a tough summer for the Yorkshire club, who have also lost key players Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien since their Wembley defeat - both to Forest.

They were disjointed in the opening 45 minutes and the second goal came as a result of some dismal Terriers defending.

After Tom Lees was caught out by a ball over the top, Hogan's cross was overhit but still found both Jordan James and Placheta unmarked at the far post.

James' effort was blocked and Placheta's follow-up was weakly palmed into the net by keeper Lee Nicholls, who should have done better.

Danny Ward's first of the season for Huddersfield followed 14 in 47 games last term

Schofield's side were much better after the restart and reduced the deficit just after the hour mark when a slick move culminated in Sorba Thomas finding Ward, who fired home.

They then put Birmingham under pressure - and had appeals for a late penalty ignored when Jordan Rhodes went down in the box - but Eustace's team held on.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace told BBC Sport:

"The commitment of the players was there to be seen. Collectively, they have a point to prove and want to make the fans proud.

"My job is to get the fans and players connected again. And the fans have bought in.

"We wanted a team that are hard to play against. We've already got that - and the football will follow.

"I haven't taken any notice of what's going on off the pitch and neither have the players."

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield told BBC Sport:

"First half we were off the pace, but we were much improved second half.

"Maybe we deserved something more in the end. The positive rhythm was with us.

"That was definitely encouragement that we can have another positive season. We just need to be more consistent.

"There's been a lot of change at the club and we can't afford to be negative."