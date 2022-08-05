Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City2HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

Birmingham City 2-1 Huddersfield Town: John Eustace achieves first win as Blues boss

From the section Championship

Przemyslaw Placheta
Przemyslaw Placheta's goal was only his second in English football

Goals from Scott Hogan and Przemyslaw Placheta gave Birmingham their first win under new boss John Eustace and continued Huddersfield's poor start to the season.

Striker Hogan put the hosts ahead after five minutes with a superb diving header from Juninho Bacuna's cross.

And Polish winger Placheta scored just before the interval - his first goal since arriving on loan from Norwich last month.

Danny Ward pulled one back in the second half but the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

Huddersfield, beaten by Nottingham Forest in last season's Championship play-off final, have now lost both their games under new boss Danny Schofield, who took charge after Carlos Corberan resigned in July.

It has been a tough summer for the Yorkshire club, who have also lost key players Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien since their Wembley defeat - both to Forest.

They were disjointed in the opening 45 minutes and the second goal came as a result of some dismal Terriers defending.

After Tom Lees was caught out by a ball over the top, Hogan's cross was overhit but still found both Jordan James and Placheta unmarked at the far post.

James' effort was blocked and Placheta's follow-up was weakly palmed into the net by keeper Lee Nicholls, who should have done better.

Danny Ward scores for Huddersfield
Danny Ward's first of the season for Huddersfield followed 14 in 47 games last term

Schofield's side were much better after the restart and reduced the deficit just after the hour mark when a slick move culminated in Sorba Thomas finding Ward, who fired home.

They then put Birmingham under pressure - and had appeals for a late penalty ignored when Jordan Rhodes went down in the box - but Eustace's team held on.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace told BBC Sport:

"The commitment of the players was there to be seen. Collectively, they have a point to prove and want to make the fans proud.

"My job is to get the fans and players connected again. And the fans have bought in.

"We wanted a team that are hard to play against. We've already got that - and the football will follow.

"I haven't taken any notice of what's going on off the pitch and neither have the players."

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield told BBC Sport:

"First half we were off the pace, but we were much improved second half.

"Maybe we deserved something more in the end. The positive rhythm was with us.

"That was definitely encouragement that we can have another positive season. We just need to be more consistent.

"There's been a lot of change at the club and we can't afford to be negative."

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5TrustyBooked at 58mins
  • 6Woods
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 19James
  • 17PlachetaSubstituted forFriendat 89'minutes
  • 8DeeneySubstituted forGrahamat 75'minutes
  • 9HoganSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 14Leko
  • 27Bellingham
  • 42Chang

Huddersfield

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 2Turton
  • 23Edmonds-GreenSubstituted forBoyleat 75'minutes
  • 32Lees
  • 14Ruffels
  • 6Hogg
  • 8AnjorinSubstituted forRhodesat 76'minutes
  • 7ThomasBooked at 21mins
  • 5RussellBooked at 32mins
  • 22RudoniSubstituted forKoromaat 89'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forHolmesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 12Boyle
  • 13Chapman
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Camara
  • 33Nakayama
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Huddersfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  4. Post update

    George Friend (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan James.

  8. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma replaces Jack Rudoni.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. George Friend replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.

  12. Post update

    Foul by William Boyle (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Jordan Graham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Scott Hogan.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  18. Post update

    Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Duane Holmes tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 23:12

    I think I speak for most Bham fans when I say, that's just 3 points closer to avoiding relegation, we need a miracle this season.

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 23:09

    Just remember Huddersfield - last season Forest gave the whole League 7 games head start - 1 point out of 21

    And look how it finished - very early days yet 👍🏼

  • Comment posted by Mark Birtles, today at 23:04

    Nice to see Huddersfield doing so well after the play off final 🤣👍🔴⚪️

    Yooooo Reds

  • Comment posted by Rivster, today at 22:55

    Top of any league after two games played is nothing.
    it's all about players gaining their fitness ATM,
    Birmingham City will not be in the top 10 come what may....
    that's obvious...

    an 18 yr old in midfield... a weak defense... a weak strike force...
    NO funds ... & a rookie manager...prepare yourselves Birmingham ....
    I'd rather have a late surge than an early hope...
    it's downhill from now on.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 23:06

      andy replied:
      Very wise. It’s a shame you can’t spell

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 22:50

    Blues are going up, Villa going down.

    Let us dream, we'll wake up before the end of August.

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 22:50

    Huddersfield should never have let the manager go this summer

  • Comment posted by Cowshed Jez, today at 22:44

    Well at least we actually managed to score a goal this week. That looked as likely as rocking horse s£@t last week.

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 22:40

    As a Town fan I expected this to be a poor season. Hopefully I will be proved wrong but Carlos' resignation said it all. He did a great job last season and should have been given funds to finish the job - not lose two of our best players. I don't blame him for leaving and wish him all the best. Our current manager is too inexperienced for this division. It will be a long hard season.

  • Comment posted by ARTISAN, today at 22:36

    Superb start to the new season KRO .

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 22:33

    Huddersfield going down, I'm calling it early.

    • Reply posted by Travis_Bickle, today at 22:36

      Travis_Bickle replied:
      Along with Birmingham

  • Comment posted by Malc, today at 22:22

    Mid table at the end of the season will be great what a lot of tosh below from none BCFC critics

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 22:28

      Alex replied:
      Would be an amazing turnaround and highly unlikely once you go in to administration or have additional points deduction for the owners behaviour (whoever that is)!

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 22:22

    How’s Huddersfield getting on this season 🤣

    I suppose we’re just too busy fitting new shirts for Toffolo and O’Brien 👍🏼

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 22:13

    B'ham are a joke and will go down for sure

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:09

    Damn, I really thought Birmingham were certs for relegation

    • Reply posted by Bernie M, today at 22:32

      Bernie M replied:
      That was never going to happen, when a team is up against it, and the only option is to pull together. Or have you been believing the super computers? I been saying for a few months now, 6th and been taking all the flak. Well perhaps middle table will do. Looks like Huddersfield won't be the same as last season?

  • Comment posted by UTT, today at 22:07

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by lincsloon, today at 22:22

      lincsloon replied:
      Eh? Explain.

  • Comment posted by hagrid66, today at 22:06

    Its going to be a difficult season for Huddersfield- a good manager gone to be replaced by a novice & two good players sold with no investment in replacements only freebies and loanees. Could do a Barnsley- play offs to relegation season after....

    • Reply posted by Hyerdahlaxeman, today at 22:26

      Hyerdahlaxeman replied:
      Sold 2 good players, I’m assuming you mean Toffolo & O’Brien? Pipa no good then, Olympiacos didn’t think so ? Sarr released, Sinani let go, Colwill back to Chelsea, Campbell let go.

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 22:05

    Brum will be delighted but Town Terrible first half in two consecutive games poor tactics an use of subs.If things do not improve in next two games by a huge margin then we need to employ an eperienced manager to sort things out. It is not so much the results that worry me it is the poor and disorganised performance.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 22:04

    Blues up for promotion this season, you heard it here first.

    • Reply posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 22:07

      Blessed Abersoch replied:
      And last

  • Comment posted by UTT, today at 22:04

    Well played Birmingham fully deserved your win, however if that is England’s second city we really are in trouble

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 22:09

      Origo replied:
      Bit unkind

  • Comment posted by Hunty, today at 22:03

    Brilliant first half from Blues but then let Huddersfield back into it. Thankfully for Blues it was not the Huddersfield from last season ! KRO.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Birmingham21102114
2Millwall11002023
3Hull11002113
4Burnley11001013
5Blackburn11001013
6Blackpool11001013
7Cardiff11001013
8Watford11001013
9Coventry10101101
10Swansea10101101
11West Brom10101101
12Middlesbrough10101101
13Rotherham10101101
14Sunderland10101101
15Preston10100001
16Wigan10100001
17Luton10100001
18Bristol City100112-10
19Norwich100101-10
20QPR100101-10
21Reading100101-10
22Sheff Utd100101-10
23Huddersfield200213-20
24Stoke100102-20
View full Championship table

