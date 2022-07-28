Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell have won once in their last 14 away games

Manager Graham Alexander says "I won't shy away" from the criticism coming Motherwell's way after a dismal European defeat by Sligo Rovers.

But he rejected the question that his players had let him down as they lost 2-0, 3-0 on aggregate, in the Europa Conference League qualifier in Ireland.

"I back my players all the time and my responsibility is to lead," he said.

"We have to take the criticism coming our way. I won't shy away from it, I'm sure my players won't."

Motherwell travel to face St Mirren on Sunday to kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign having now won only once in their last 14 away games.

"We'll work hard and maybe it's a reality check of where we are going into the league season on Sunday," Alexander told BBC Scotland.

"If stuff comes my way, that's okay - I understand it. Some criticism is right after the two ties. Not after the first leg.

"I will always take responsibility. I've been doing it for decades. I won't change my personality now."

A mistake by Bevis Mugabi led to former Falkirk striker Aidan Keena's first-leg winner, while the defender conceded an early free-kick from which Shane Blaney slotted a superb second-leg opener.

"Obviously the goal is so early in the game and put us on the back foot," Alexander said. "It's a cheap free-kick to give away, but you can't take anything away from the boy.

"It was just the perfect start for them, the worst start for us."

New Zealand striker Max Mata's late breakaway goal secured Sligo's progress to the third qualifying round of European competition for the first time and a tie against Viking of Norway.

Alexander was disappointed with his side's inability to cause problems for the side sitting fifth in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

"We didn't compete at the level we needed to win the game," he added. "I thought we were a little bit naive in game-winning situations at both ends of the pitch.

"I just thought any momentum we got going at any time was nullified by Sligo in the right moments.

"We didn't have that killer instinct or the will to beat our opponent in the box."