Wales midfielder Angharad James has left the United States National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride by "mutual consent".

James, 28, had briefly moved to San Diego Wave from North Carolina Courage before joining Pride in December 2021.

Her departure follows that of fiancee Amy Turner, who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

"We'd like to thank Haz for all of her contributions to the Pride this season," said Pride chief Ian Fleming.

The club's general manager added: "We are happy we are able to accommodate her personal desire to return to Europe and wish her the best of luck in the next step of her career."

The Wales international made a total of 11 appearances across all competitions during her time with the Pride.