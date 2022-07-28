Nathaniel MG Cup: Clubs thrown out of competition
Llandudno, Abergavenny Town and Briton Ferry Llansawel have been removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup.
Cymru North side Llandudno beat Holyhead 2-1 in the first round, but have been removed after fielding two ineligible players.
Abergavenny and Briton Ferry have also been removed for rule breaches.
Afan Lido will advance in place of Briton Ferry, but Abergavenny will not be replaced by Llanelli as they have also been thrown out for a rule breach.
Llantwit Major, Mold Alexandra and Prestatyn Town were found proven of breaching the same rule, but those clubs were beaten in the first round.
Nathaniel MG Cup - Revised Second Round draw
Northern section
Cefn Druids v Buckley Town
Caersws v Holywell Town
Colwyn Bay v Flint Town United
Holyhead Hotspur v Caernarfon Town
Gresford Athletic v Airbus UK Broughton
Guilsfield v Ruthin Town
Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints
Chirk AAA v Bala Town
Southern section
Aberystwyth Town v Llanidloes Town
Pontypridd United v Carmarthen Town
Afan Lido v Cwmbran Celtic
Trefelin BGC v Taffs Well
Ammanford v Swansea University
Haverfordwest County v Barry Town United
Cardiff Met v Newtown