Andy Smith: Grimsby Town re-sign Hull City defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Grimsby
Hull City central defender Andy Smith has re-joined Grimsby Town on loan.
The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at the club, has agreed a season-long loan deal with the newly-promoted League Two side.
Smith played 20 times for the Mariners and featured in both of the play-off matches as Grimsby ended a season-long spell in the National League.
"Ever since the final on the last day of the season I wanted to come back," Smith told the club website.
"The set-up here is brilliant, I got minutes last year playing a few games so hopefully that's something I can build on and see where that takes me."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.