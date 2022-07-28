Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Jack Degruchy becomes Doncaster's ninth signing of the summer transfer window

Doncaster Rovers have signed former York City midfielder Jack Degruchy.

The 18-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year having been on trial in pre-season.

"He wants to be a footballer and he's done everything in a five or six week period to do that," Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey told the club website.

"He's been involved in every game and played in a couple of games with the youth team when we've asked him to. He's just got on with things.

"He's integrated himself into the group really well and I think he's a good prospect."

