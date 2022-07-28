Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Rangers, Katic, Burnley, Hendry
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Kyogo Furuhashi is targeting "even bigger numbers" in his second season with Celtic after netting 20 times last season. (Sun)
Maccabi Haifa's qualifying victory over Olympiacos means Celtic will make an additional £950,000 from their Champions League group stage appearance. (Express)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes last season's title-winning players, including Reo Hatate, "can be a lot better" in the new campaign. (Record)
Meanwhile, Postecoglou reports forward Albian Ajeti could leave Celtic this summer. (Sun)
Defender Nikola Katic has spoken of the difficulty of trying to re-establish at Rangers after being out on loan last season. (Express)
Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish believes Katic's Ibrox career is over. (Sun)
Ally McCoist believes Ryan Kent will sign a new deal at his former club Rangers, with Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos close to agreeing new terms as per McCoist's prediction. (Record)
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his Rangers squad is in a better state than when he took over in November. (Express)
Raith Rovers have made a move to sign former Inter Milan defender Ryan Nolan, a former Republic of Ireland youth international. (Sun)
Burnley have made a bid to Belgian side Club Bruges for 27-year-old Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry. (Mail)