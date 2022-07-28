Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley finished 12th in League One last season

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Enock Lusiama on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old moved to England from Spain three years ago and has played non-league football with Darwen and Daisy Hill.

"It's exciting to get my first professional contract," he told the club website. external-link

"I couldn't believe it when the gaffer said he was offering me a deal. I had to compose myself. It's a dream come true for me and I am buzzing."

