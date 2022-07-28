Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Anthony Limbrick was named Cymru Premier manager of the season for 2021-22

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints have sacked head coach Anthony Limbrick.

It follows the club's Europa Conference League exit on Tuesday, having lost 2-0 on aggregate to Vikingur Reykjavík.

Saints had previously been beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.

Limbrick was appointed head coach in April 2021 and guided them to a record 14th league title last season and the JD Welsh Cup.

In a short statement on his departure, the club said it had "relieved first team head coach Anthony Limbrick of his duties with immediate effect, with a view to agreeing a mutually agreed termination of his contract".

Saints added: "The club would like to thank Anthony for the work he carried out at the club and will be making no further comment on the decision at this time."