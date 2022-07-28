Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Last season, Oldham Athletic became the first former Premier League club to drop out of the English Football League

Businessman Frank Rothwell has completed a takeover of Oldham Athletic, buying the financially-challenged club from Abdallah Lemsagam.

The deal ends Lemsagam's tumultuous four-and-a-half-year stint as owner.

A club statement also said they are at an advanced stage to buy their Boundary Park home from former owner Simon Blitz over the next week.

"[This] ensures the club can approach the season and beyond with a genuine sense of anticipation," it said. external-link

Rothwell, owner of Oldham-based company Manchester Cabins, has also passed the necessary owners and directors test.

The takeover comes after the club said in June that it expected a deal to take place within four weeks and ahead of the National League season beginning.

That announcement also stated that former owner Blitz, who owns Brass Bank Limited, and Lemsagam agreed "significant compromises".

An ongoing dispute over the ownership of their Boundary Park home, as well as concerns over the safety of their North Stand, has overshadowed on-field matters at the club.

Last season, the Latics became the first former Premier League club to drop out of the English Football League after they were relegated.

"The club and the Rothwell family would like to recognise the efforts of both of the selling parties in their co-operation throughout the process, and also thank supporters, community and Council and the other parties involved in the transactions for their patience and assistance," the club statement added.

More to follow.