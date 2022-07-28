Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Steve Morison is preparing for his first full season in charge of the Bluebirds

Manager Steve Morison says Cardiff City's playing style will be "hugely" different in 2022-23.

On the eve of his first full season in charge, he said: "Be patient, but be on the edge of your seat."

Morison has overhauled his squad with 13 summer recruits and is happy for the Bluebirds to be considered an "unknown" quantity.

"Our biggest challenge is changing everyone else's mindset," said the man who took over last autumn.

"Getting them to understand football is changing, the game is changing, we need to change with that. If you don't, you get left behind.

"I'd like to think you're going to see a more progressive style, a style which has some longevity to it, which can be improved on and can be added to.

"It will be a continuous work in progress, but hopefully it leads to positive results on the pitch."

Morison took over from Mick McCarthy last October with relegation looming. He looked to change Cardiff's traditional direct style, while guiding them to safety and eventually finished 18th.

Previous managers have talked about introducing more of a passing approach, but Morison said: "I've been lucky enough to have the ability to actually to change it, everyone else [other managers] has talked about changing it.

"No disrespect to the people who were here previously. You look at where this team was a year ago, there will possibly be only two people on the pitch on Saturday who were here last year.

"You look at the squad, it has changed."

Cardiff released a raft of out-of-contract players in the summer and Morison said: "The board and the owner gave me the ability to put something in place, with the recruitment team.

"That gives the club more sustainability, gives them a more fit-for-purpose squad, a more adaptable squad.

"If it's me or it's someone else, it's a lot easier to work to and mould. It's happened at a good time because the league this year is one of those where I think there will be a couple who stand out, but I think it's a really even league this year and a good time for a change."

Cardiff host Morison's former club Norwich City in their season opener on Saturday.

He believes the Canaries will be contesting promotion, but said the target from Cardiff owner Vincent Tan had not changed.

"The target is the same with the board and Vincent and that is win. So we will try and win on Saturday," said Morison.

While still looking to bolster his attacking options, Morison confirmed former Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop will start ahead of fellow newcomer Jak Alnwik.

But Gambian midfielder Ebou Adams, who joined from Forest Green Rovers, will be sidelined for a few months with a shoulder injury.

"He managed to rip his pec [pectoral muscle, chest] off the bone which is normally a car crash [or] rugby type injury, which is unbelievable," said Morison.

Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill (hamstring) and winger Isaak Davies (ankle) are also out. .

Morison said both "owe us a pre-season" and added: "We cannot fast-track them because they are too important for the season."