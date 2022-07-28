Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Lee Peltier made 26 appearances for Middlesbrough last season

Rotherham United have signed veteran defender Lee Peltier on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Peltier played alongside Millers boss Paul Warne for Yeovil Town between 2007 and 2009.

"The manager called me last week and asked if I fancied coming along. I'm buzzing to get it sorted," Peltier told the club website. external-link

