Joel Mumbongo scored twice in 10 League One appearances for Accrington last season

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Burnley striker Joel Mumbongo on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who spent time on loan in League One with Accrington in 2021-22, was released by the Clarets at the end of last season.

He could make his debut in Saturday's League Two opener against Stevenage.

"He's been with us for a couple of weeks now so we can see his qualities and what he can bring," boss Micky Mellon told the club website.

