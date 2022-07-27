Close menu

Terry Neill: Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager dies at 80

Terry Neill talks to his Arsenal team before extra time in the 1980 European Cup Winners' Cup final against Valencia

Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80.

Belfast-born Neill was Arsenal's youngest captain at 20 and played more than 270 games for the club between 1957 and 1970.

Neill was just 34 when he returned to manage Arsenal, steering the Gunners to three consecutive FA Cup finals.

The defender won 59 international caps, including a spell as Northern Ireland player-manager.

Neill was born in 1942 and played in Bangor's youth team before joining Arsenal for £2,500 in 1959.

He made his first-team debut aged 18 and was soon Arsenal's youngest ever captain, a record that still stands.

Two managerial giants of the future - Glasgow Rangers striker Alex Ferguson and Arsenal's Terry Neill battle for the ball in a 1967 friendly

Neill was 28 when he finished his playing days with a spell as player-manager of Hull City.

Asked who was first name on his team sheet while player-manager of Northern Ireland, he famously remarked: "Me! Then George Best and Pat Jennings."

Neill was also proud to be be able to say he scored the only goal of the game the last time Northern Ireland beat England at Wembley 50 years ago.

After a spell in charge at Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, replacing the legendary double winner Bill Nicholson, he returned to Highbury as the youngest manager in the club's modern history.

Signings of star players such as Malcolm MacDonald and Jennings, plus the emergence of outstanding young talent including Liam Brady, Frank Stapleton and David O'Leary, re-established Arsenal as one of the top clubs in the country.

It was then, after appointing Don Howe as coach, he guided Arsenal to those three straight FA Cup finals, winning the trophy in dramatic fashion in the 1979 decider against Manchester United.

Neill then led the team to their third Wembley final in 1980, days before a European Cup Winners' Cup final penalty shootout defeat against Valencia.

Neill retired from football aged 41 after parting company with Arsenal in 1983. He then pursued a successful career in the media.

In a statement, Arsenal praised Neill's "combination of tenacity, vision and natural leadership" as a player.

"After impressing at Hull City, Terry was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur in September 1974 and in June 1976 made the short trip back to Highbury to take over the manager role vacated by Bertie Mee," the statement added.

"He pulled off a masterstroke by bringing in former team-mate and supreme tactician Don Howe to work alongside him and the Gunners became one of the most effective cup teams in the country.

"Despite not working in football management again, Terry remained a regular presence at Highbury then Emirates Stadium, including being a popular TV pundit and columnist in numerous publications.

"His fantastic contribution - and indeed his character - will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club. Our thoughts are with Terry's family and close friends at this difficult time."

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 19:29

    Terry Neill was Arsenal’s manager when I became a Gunners fan in the mid-70’s, when the club was floundering near the relegation zone. Liam Brady was the one bright spark of talent in a very ordinary team. I remember the disappointment of losing two FA Cup Finals and a Cup Winners Cup Final, with 1979 FA Cup win a welcome success.
    RIP Terry Neill, an Arsenal legend.

  • Comment posted by Rick Walla, today at 19:29

    A lovely lovely guy
    Met him at his pub near Holburn Viaduct I think it was near
    My Utd fan mate took me there to watch a Toon v Utd game
    A hand rested on my shoulder and a deep, but soft voice said “I hear you follow The Arsenal?”

    A lovely lovely guy who spent time with us talking about his times at Arsenal and Spurs with equal enthusiasm.

    Real football man. Will be missed. RIP Mr Neill.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 19:28

    RIP from Scotland. This takes me back to the incredible FA Cup final in 1979 when Man U scored 2 late goals to level the match at 2-2 only for Alan Sunderland to score a last minute winner for the Gunners. Watched Terry Neill play for NI in the Home Internationals when all these games were on BBC. Very sad news.

  • Comment posted by Harpsman, today at 19:27

    RIP. 1979 will be one of my greatest childhood memories.

  • Comment posted by parvez, today at 19:26

    rip sir thanks for what you done for arsenal

  • Comment posted by john, today at 19:26

    proper old school defender...very rarely caught...another great of the game gone RIP

  • Comment posted by R Stockter, today at 19:26

    I met Terry at his sports bar in Holborn in the late 90s. He was one of the friendliest, most welcoming people I’d ever met. A sad loss.

  • Comment posted by books, today at 19:26

    Terry Neill was Arsenal through and through.

    More famous as a manager he was also a player in the Arsenal side up to the cusp of greatness in the early 70s. Great servant.

  • Comment posted by Percy, today at 19:24

    Such a shame, another giant of the game when football was proper football gone.
    RIP Terry Neill.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Smith, today at 19:22

    RIP Mr Neill found memories of him in charge in my early teens making Arsenal a team to fear.

  • Comment posted by Threedoubles, today at 19:22

    The first Arsenal manger that I knew, those successive cup finals and the cup winners cup final were my first experiences of Arsenal anxiety!! You don't choose to be an Arsenal fan, Arsenal choose you. RIP Terry, thank you for those childhood experiences that I'll never forget.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 19:22

    A very skilled player and manager, who didn’t get the appreciation he deserved from those out with Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by the blue seal, today at 19:21

    How I miss those better days. RIP .

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:21

    RIP a great Irishman.

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 19:20

    Proper football man. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Tayex, today at 19:19

    I never knew that Terry Neil was that old! He took Arsenal through their lean times and paved the way for George Graham. TN will always be an Arsenal great.

    • Reply posted by Percy, today at 19:27

      Percy replied:
      Frightening how time goes by.

  • Comment posted by SCHARTER, today at 19:19

    Thank you Mr Neil, for everything. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Podgeseda, today at 19:18

    Mr Arsenal goodbye RIP

  • Comment posted by billythekid, today at 19:18

    RIP Terry a credit to the game
    God bless from Spurs fan

    • Reply posted by John T, today at 19:25

      John T replied:
      @billythekid very likeable man. Very sorry to hear of his passing.

  • Comment posted by MARK M BANGOR, today at 19:17

    Sad news.A Northern Ireland legend.He will always be remembered for the winning goal in 1972 against England. RIP Terry

