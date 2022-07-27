Close menu

Terry Neill: Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager dies at 80

Terry Neill talks to his Arsenal team before extra time in the 1980 European Cup Winners' Cup final against Valencia

Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80.

Belfast-born Neill was Arsenal's youngest captain at 20 and played more than 270 games for the club between 1957 and 1970.

Neill was just 34 when he returned to manage Arsenal, steering the Gunners to three consecutive FA Cup finals.

The defender won 59 international caps, including a spell as Northern Ireland player-manager.

Neill was born in 1942 and played in Bangor's youth team before joining Arsenal for £2,500 in 1959.

He made his first-team debut aged 18 and was soon Arsenal's youngest ever captain, a record that still stands.

Two managerial giants of the future - Glasgow Rangers striker Alex Ferguson and Arsenal's Terry Neill battle for the ball in a 1967 friendly

Neill was 28 when he finished his playing days with a spell as player-manager of Hull City.

Asked who was first name on his team sheet while player-manager of Northern Ireland, he famously remarked: "Me! Then George Best and Pat Jennings."

Neill was also proud to be be able to say he scored the only goal of the game the last time Northern Ireland beat England at Wembley 50 years ago.

After a spell in charge at Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, replacing the legendary double winner Bill Nicholson, he returned to Highbury as the youngest manager in the club's modern history.

Signings of star players such as Malcolm MacDonald and Jennings, plus the emergence of outstanding young talent including Liam Brady, Frank Stapleton and David O'Leary, re-established Arsenal as one of the top clubs in the country.

It was then, after appointing Don Howe as coach, he guided Arsenal to those three straight FA Cup finals, winning the trophy in dramatic fashion in the 1979 decider against Manchester United.

Neill then led the team to their third Wembley final in 1980, days before a European Cup Winners' Cup final penalty shootout defeat against Valencia.

Neill retired from football aged 41 after parting company with Arsenal in 1983. He then pursued a successful career in the media.

In a statement, Arsenal praised Neill's "combination of tenacity, vision and natural leadership" as a player.

"After impressing at Hull City, Terry was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur in September 1974 and in June 1976 made the short trip back to Highbury to take over the manager role vacated by Bertie Mee," the statement added.

"He pulled off a masterstroke by bringing in former team-mate and supreme tactician Don Howe to work alongside him and the Gunners became one of the most effective cup teams in the country.

"Despite not working in football management again, Terry remained a regular presence at Highbury then Emirates Stadium, including being a popular TV pundit and columnist in numerous publications.

"His fantastic contribution - and indeed his character - will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club. Our thoughts are with Terry's family and close friends at this difficult time."

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew Smith, today at 19:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Threedoubles, today at 19:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 19:22

    A very skilled player and manager, who didn’t get the appreciation he deserved from those out with Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by the blue seal, today at 19:21

    How I miss those better days. RIP .

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 19:20

    Proper football man. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Tayex, today at 19:19

    I never knew that Terry Neil was that old! He took Arsenal through their lean times and paved the way for George Graham. TN will always be an Arsenal great.

  • Comment posted by SCHARTER, today at 19:19

    Thank you Mr Neil, for everything. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Podgeseda, today at 19:18

    Mr Arsenal goodbye RIP

  • Comment posted by billythekid, today at 19:18

    RIP Terry a credit to the game
    God bless from Spurs fan

  • Comment posted by MARK M BANGOR, today at 19:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Susan Wearmouth, today at 19:17

    Dedicated + a team man.
    RIP Terry

  • Comment posted by Bubble, today at 19:14

    I started going up to arsenal in 1976/77 and Terry joining made a huge impression on me. RIP Mr Neill.

  • Comment posted by 60sChild, today at 19:13

    I remember him scoring to give N Ireland a rare win over England in the early 70s. Great player for club and country.

  • Comment posted by U19951714, today at 19:13

    Respect from THFC.

  • Comment posted by footyfan, today at 19:13

    Rip Terry , rest in peace

  • Comment posted by Knackered players, today at 19:12

    Terry was brilliant on capital gold late 80s

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 19:11

    Timeline … Arsenal win the double in 71. That side breaks up, and we become dire and boring. Then comes Terry Neil. Arsenal return, Supemac, Pat Jennings , Brady , four Cup finals. We could hold our heads high again. Thank you Terry Neill for bringing excitement to my teenage years.
    RIP Terry

    • Reply posted by Etta Currie, today at 19:20

      Etta Currie replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Robsy, today at 19:10

    Rip terry

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 19:09

    RIP Terry. Legend synonymous with Arsenal in the 70's - '78, '79, '80 FA Cup finals come to mind.

